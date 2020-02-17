Armed police were called to an address in the Forbury area in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the incident - in Richmond St - began about 7.10am.

Armed police and officers with police dogs were seen outside the property shortly before 8am.

The spokeswoman said police were involved in executing a search warrant but could provide no further immediate details.

An Otago Daily Times reporter photographed the police presence, which involved several armed officers.

Armed police and officers with police dogs were seen outside the property shortly before 8am. Photo / Daisy Hudson
