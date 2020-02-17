Armed police were called to an address in the Forbury area in Dunedin this morning.
A police spokeswoman said the incident - in Richmond St - began about 7.10am.
Armed police and officers with police dogs were seen outside the property shortly before 8am.
The spokeswoman said police were involved in executing a search warrant but could provide no further immediate details.
An Otago Daily Times reporter photographed the police presence, which involved several armed officers.