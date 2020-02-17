An armed police raid in the Forbury area of Dunedin this morning was not related to an armed robbery attempt in the city yesterday.

A sizeable police contingent including armed officers and dogs was seen outside a Richmond St property shortly before 8am.

The street was blocked at both ends.

READ MORE:

• Far-right activist's house raided over suspected illegal firearm

• Person arrested in armed police raid of property in Penrose, Auckland

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said police were involved in executing a search warrant but provided no further details.

In an update this morning Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the raid was not connected to an alleged armed robbery attempt in the city yesterday.

In yesterday's incident a knife-wielding man entered the 10 O'Clock Dairy, in Prince Albert Rd but fled after a fog cannon was activated.

Police are still looking for the male involved and have appealed to the public for their assistance in identifying him.