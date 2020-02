A 39-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident in the Hastings suburb of Raureka.

Police received a report of a "family-harm" related assault on Montgomery Place at about 3.45pm on Monday.

St John ambulance attended and treated one person for moderate injuries. They were then transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police said the man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday.