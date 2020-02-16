Australia is stepping in to help 11 New Zealanders still on board the coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Japan.

The Kiwi passengers are among thousands who remain on board the Diamond Princess during a 14-day quarantine that is due to finish on Wednesday, if all goes well.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Australia's assistance in an interview with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

She said she had spoken with her Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, about the evacuation of New Zealanders on the ship.

She said Australia had a plan in place to get its citizens on the ship back home safely. Any evacuation plan would also include getting those 11 Kiwis back home too, she said.

Japanese authorities yesterday confirmed there have now been 355 confirmed cases, in total, since the ship docked in Yokohama on February 3.

Among those affected are two New Zealand citizens who have been hospitalised.