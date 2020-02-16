An emotional Elton John has reached out to fans on social media saying he's "disappointed and deeply upset" that he couldn't complete his show - amid fears his two remaining Auckland concerts may be cancelled.

The distraught performer was forced to call off his first Auckland concert midway through the performance on Sunday night after suffering pneumonia and losing his voice.

Elton was emotional as he left the stage. Photo / Supplied

"I'm sorry, so very sorry," a sobbing John told the Mt Smart crowd.

The superstar, who earlier needed medical assistance while on stage, broke down in tears and needed to be assisted from the stage after attempting to launch into Daniel, but having no voice left.

The song was number 16 in a 25-strong playlist at Mt Smart Stadium. Concert reviewer Karl Puschmann said John's voice remained powerful during his early songs - until he spoke.

Herald writer Tim McCready caught the moment that John could not go on:



John reached out to fans on Instagram and Facebook an hour after the show was called off.

"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.

"I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful."

He signed the message off saying "Love, Elton xx".

John's next two Auckland concerts, on Tuesday and Thursday, are now in doubt. A decision is expected this morning.

John told the crowd early in the concert he had been diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' on Sunday morning. His voice was 'shot', he said, but he was determined to lay on a great show.

Suffering walking pneumonia, Elton John couldn't complete Sunday night's show. Photo / Paul Taylor

The concert was paused for almost five minutes straight after John completed Someone Saved My Life Tonight about 8.40pm.

John remained on his piano stool as assistants and medical staff tended to him. His blood pressure was taken as the assistants spoke to him.

"I don't know how much longer I can sing. I'll try, but I've got nothing left."



Then belts out Candle in the Wind, with pneumonia. Total professional.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/tywPhEjW40 — Tim McCready 🇳🇿 (@Tim_McCready) February 16, 2020

There were no announcements and John remained on stage. After several minutes and without speaking, John continued the concert with the song Levon.

The large screens flanking the stage had briefly gone dark but within minutes the concert resumed - to wild cheers from the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium.

He struggled to perform Candle in the Wind and told the audience he did not know how long he could continue as he "had nothing left". He left the stage just after 9pm and the stage, screens and stadium were left in darkness.

However he managed to return to the stage about eight minutes later in a new costume.

Elton John has to stop to get 5 mins help from paramedics in Auckland while on stage; announced he had pneumonia earlier #EltonJohn — Darren Bevan (@geekboy73) February 16, 2020

But several songs later, as he started Daniel, it was clear he had no voice. The show was over.

Walking pneumonia is an infection caused by bacteria that primarily affects an individual's lower and upper respiratory tract.

The condition is not as severe as the other forms of pneumonia and in most cases hospitalisation and bed rest are not required for recovery. It goes unnoticed and feels similar to the common cold for most individuals.

John has resumed his tour of New Zealand after jetting back from Los Angeles to attend the Academy Awards.

On Saturday night he had performed at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier to a packed crowd, with scores of fans arriving early in a bid to get the best vantage point possible.

Most fans seemed far from upset from the Sunday night cancellation, instead praising the 72-year-old's work ethic on social media.

Thank you Elton for playing tonight when really you should be tucked up in bed with this pneumonia! The ultimate professional and what a show! #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/0ASKtPB7Wp — saskia verraes (@SustainableSas) February 16, 2020

"I admired him more for trying to push through...What a legend! Thank you for sharing your amazing talent with us," wrote one fan.

I feel sorry for Elton John for losing his voice during the concert, but I admired him more for trying to push through... What a legend! Thank you for sharing your amazing talent with us.❤ #EltonFarewellTour — Niz Alicante ❁ (@charmant_nizzy) February 16, 2020

"Elton John continuing his show after a medical scare just showed how amazing he is, he did an amazing show in Auckland tonight," wrote another.

@eltonofficial continuing his show after a medical scare just showed how amazing he is, he did an amazing show in Auckland tonight 💕 #EltonFarewellTour we love you Elton pic.twitter.com/fzyfLkmISw — Amber (@_Amber1048) February 16, 2020

It's unclear what will happen for Elton's further Auckland shows, scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday. Promoters are expected to make an announcement today.