An off-duty police officer has died after a crash in Auckland on Thursday.

Police said this afternoon that the woman, aged in her 30s, was involved a serious crash on Linwood Road, Karaka on Thursday.

She was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition at the time, placed on life support, but later died.

Police said today that the woman, aged in her 30s, was a serving police officer in the Counties Manukau district and was off-duty at the time of the crash.

She was on her way to start a shift when the crash happened.

It is understood she was an organ donor - and the life support enabled her to help others before she passed.

District Commander Jill Rogers said her family were by her side when she passed away.

"This is absolutely devastating news for our police whānau and we are providing support to her colleagues," Rogers said.

"We will do everything we can to support our officer's family through this tragedy.

"To allow next-of-kin time to advise family members, police won't be commenting further about the officer's identity at this time."

Several sources told the Herald that the officer's colleagues on duty at the time were devastated - particularly those who dealt with the emergency call and first response.

The woman's death will be referred to the Coroner following a Serious Crash Unit investigation.