A sewage overflow in the vicinity of Seaview Rd has caused contamination of the Wairere Stream, which flows into the Whakatāne River at Quay St.

Whakatāne District Council contractors have contained the overflow and are working to address the cause.

Council staff are working with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and Toi Te Ora Public Health to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to notify the public of the potential health risks.

Signs have also been erected at relevant locations advising of the temporary health warning.

A temporary health warning has been issued for recreational water contact, and the gathering and consumption of fish and shellfish for the Wairere Stream, and the Whakatāne River from the Landing Rd bridge to the Whakatāne River entrance.

Water quality testing will be carried out in the coming days and the community will be advised when the public health warning is lifted.

Whakatāne District Council apologises for this sewage overflow and its impacts on both the river environment, and those who are directly affected by this.