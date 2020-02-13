Police have shot dead a man they wanted to speak to in relation to a double homicide in Tauranga.

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said police tried to stop a car at 7.46pm on Carmichael Road in Tauranga in relation to the fatal shooting of two men on Tuesday.

The car failed to stop and McGregor said a gun was fired at police.

"The vehicle fled toward the CBD, and continued to fire shots at police. The vehicle then stopped and an occupant continued to discharge the firearm."

"Police returned fire and in the exchange the offender was fatally wounded."





One witness told the Herald he could see a man's body on the ground and a nearby car appeared to have been run off the road.

Armed police stood near the man's body.

"There were police in black, like what the Armed Offenders Squad wears."

Armed police have shot dead a man following a police pursuit in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Residents on social media reported hearing shots and seeing police with guns and ambulances rushing towards the area.

One person said there were "a number of families out walking" as the shots were being fired out the window of the fleeing car.

"(It was) bloody lucky no one got hit."

Witness Shianne Ormsby said she saw "a huge amount of police respond" to the situation.

"Little did I know they'd be a few metres from my house blocking off the main set of lights, all while being armed."

Mike Dork, who works in the area, said he saw up to 10 undercover police cars screaming southbound down SH2.

"Every cop in the area looks to be here," he said.

McGregor said there was no further risk to the public.

The New Zealand Transport Agency closed the highway between Cambridge Rd and Fifteenth Ave. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Police Minister Stuart Nash warned residents on Wednesday that they should expect to see more armed police in the street following Tuesday's double shooting.

He said the escalated response was a temporary measure aimed at tackling the latest flare-up between gangs.

"Expect to see police openly carrying their Bushmaster rifles and Glock pistols. Expect to see police wearing their new body armour," he said in a statement.

"Expect to see the Eagle helicopter in the air. Expect to see police executing search warrants at gang properties and stopping vehicles carrying gang members and associates."

Police have blocked access to State Highway 2 in Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson

Tuesday's homicide was the latest in a series of brazen shootings involving semi-automatic firearms, with a suspected arson along a row of the Bay of Plenty shops last month.

Nash said the Government was pouring more resources into policing the Bay of Plenty, targeting gangs and organised crime.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said a scene examination was ongoing at the property of Tuesday's shooting with support from forensic specialists and an Auckland specialist search group.

He said additional investigation staff were being brought in from around the country to assist Bay of Plenty police.

The dead men are believed to be Paul Lasslett, 43, who owned the property, and Nick Littlewood, 32.

Loper said earlier today police were still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties.

"While police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we believe there may be others who are yet to talk to us."

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell told Newstalk ZB he wanted to see the situation unfold further before he commented on tonight's shooting.

"I'm very proud to be part of this community; the police are doing a great job under incredibly difficult circumstances."