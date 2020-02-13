Two people have been arrested and others are helping police with ongoing inquiries after drugs, a firearm and ammunition were found during a search of a house in Whakatāne.

Police executed a search warrant at an Alexander Ave address this morning.

The Armed Offenders Squad was also present as a precaution.

The search warrant was the result of a pre-planned operation targeting organised crime and the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Whakatāne and the wider Bay of Plenty.

Police found a firearm, firearm parts, ammunition and quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.

A clandestine lab believed to be used for manufacturing methamphetamine was also discovered.

Specialist police staff remain at the address processing the scene, collecting evidence and carrying out decontamination work.

Two people have been arrested and a number of others are helping police with enquiries.

Charges are likely to follow.

In a written statement, police said they were "determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm it causes".

Police ask anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call 105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with concerns for their immediate safety should call 111.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.