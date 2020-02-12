Police are asking the public to keep away from a street in Whakatāne as armed police officers swarm the area.

"This is in relation to an ongoing police operation, and police are asking people to avoid the Alexander Ave area at this time," a police spokeswoman said.

"There is not believed to be any risk to the public."

A resident says the armed officers have been in the area since the early hours of Thursday morning, and the street lights near the junction of Alexander Ave and Douglas St were turned off even before daybreak.

Advertisement

There are two pre-schools and childcare centres on the two streets, Little Orchard Pre-School and Bizzy Buddyz.