A former Catholic brother and school teacher has admitted historic sexual offending.

Stuff reported that Kevin Healy, 81, appeared in Napier District Court on Wednesday and admitted four charges of indecency between a man and boys aged 12 and 13, and one of indecency with a girl aged under 12.

The offending occurred when Healy was a member of the Marist Brothers, in 1976 and 1977, in Wairarapa.

Healy was also a school teacher at the time.

He will be sentenced in March.