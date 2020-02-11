Waihī is completely out of water after a pipe break.

The Hauraki District Council said it was working quickly to get water pods and bottles available at stations around Waihī.

Residents had this morning been asked to use water for drinking only after a main water pipe break took reservoir water to "extremely low" levels.

The Hauraki District Council said in a written statement earlier this morning that it was working hard to fix the pipe but if the repair took longer than usual, there was a chance the town might run out of water.

The council requested that people use water for drinking only and to not use water for showering or clothes washing until further notice.

While the situation in nearby Waikino was not critical, the council also asked Waikino water users to keep consumption at a "bare minimum".

Water bottles are now being delivered to

• Gold Education Centre

• Morgan Park

• Salvation Army

The council said a water pod would also be delivered to those locations and Victoria Park when available.

Visit the council's website, www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz, or Facebook page for more information and to keep up to date.