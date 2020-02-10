Fears are growing for a missing tramper who was last seen on Friday.

Stephanie Simpson planned to hike to Brewster Hut and the Blue Pools in Mt Aspiring National Park on Saturday.

But she has not been seen or heard from anyone since lunch time the day before and missed work on Monday morning.

Police say they are preparing to search for the tramper, who was reported missing at 8.45am on Monday after failing to make an appointment.

"At this stage we are still making enquiries to narrow down a search location."

It was unclear if Simpson was hiking alone but the spokeswoman said police received a report of only one missing person.

It comes after heavy rain battered Southland and Otago, with rising rivers inundating low-lying homes, businesses and farms.

More than 2400 people were evacuated from their homes in Gore and more than 300 visitors were stranded in Milford Sound.

A state of emergency was declared in flooded Southland, where roads were closed and a steady downpour left homes and farms sodden.

Two bodies, believed to be those of trampers, have since been recovered via the Makarora River in Mt Aspiring National Park.

One was found on February 7 and the other the following day, by a member of the public.

Two bodies have been found in the Makarora River in Otago. Photo / File

"Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances of their deaths however neither is being treated as suspicious at this stage," the police said in a statement.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

