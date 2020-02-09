The trial of the first person to face both human trafficking and slavery charges in New Zealand starts today in the High Court in Napier.

Samoan national and former horticultural contractor Joseph Matamata, also known as Viliamu Samu, denies 24 charges in relation to bringing 13 people from Samoa to New Zealand for horticultural work across Hawke's Bay.

The 65-year-old from Camberley, who has New Zealand residency and lives in Hastings, was arrested in December 2018 after a two-year investigation by Police and Immigration New Zealand.

A jury of six men and six women was selected this morning.

Advertisement

Justice Helen Cull is presiding over the trial which is expected to last about five weeks.