Tall and rangy, with long dark hair, David Kuka was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga where he'd spend his weekend nights busking. Two years have passed since he was brutally murdered in a case of mistaken identity but police remain confident of catching his killers, which they believe is linked to the death of a Mongrel Mob member.

Two years after the "execution style" murder of David Kuka - an innocent man who was the victim of mistaken identity - the senior detectives leading the investigation remain confident of solving the case and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Link between two brutal deaths