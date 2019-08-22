Twice pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Tauranga man Lance Waite has put Colin Jeffries-Smith behind bars for nine years.

Jefferies-Smith will serve a total of 11 years after receiving a further two years for drug charges.

The 28-year-old was sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua today for the manslaughter of Waite, 58, at a Gate Pa building known as The Trap on January 2 last year.

He had been found guilty by a jury in the same court in June.

Casino Heta Williams, 51, who was tried with Jeffries-Smith, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact of Waite's manslaughter and unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was jailed for a total of six years and one month by Justice Mark Woolford.

This included three years for a raft of domestic violence charges relating to a former partner he had pleaded guilty to.

Post trial, Jeffries-Smith admitted additional drugs charges when he appeared in the High Court at Tauranga in July. These involved possessing methamphetamine for supply, and supplying it.

In addition he pleaded guilty to similar charges relating to cannabis. That offending was between December 20, 2017 and January 3, 2018.

During the Rotorua trial the jury heard Waite had "taxed" Jeffries-Smith's car as security after a drugs deal which Jeffries-Smith failed to pay for.

Jeffries-Smith had attempted to snatch his car keys back but Waite refused to hand them over, leading to his fatal shooting. Evidence was given that Williams had assisted Jeffries-Smith to avoid arrest and lent him the weapon that killed Waite.

Jeffries-Smith's defence was he hadn't intended to kill Waite who he accused of threatening him and his family.

