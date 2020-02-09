An electrical fire at an Auckland train station is causing "significant delays" for commuters this morning.

Auckland Transport said due to a signal issue at Newmarket all services on the Southern, Eastern, Western lines would be running about every 20 minutes.

Southern line services would be travelling via the Eastern Line between Otahuhu and Britomart, and services on the Onehunga line were only running between there and Penrose.

KiwiRail group chief operating officer Todd Moyle said an electrical fire in a signal cabinet has damaged signalling to the south of Newmarket on the Auckland metro network this morning.

"The fire has been extinguished and KiwiRail staff are on site and will restore the system as quickly as possible," he said.

UPDATE 2 - 7:47AM

The following alternative bus services are available to the city

Ellerslie, Greenlane, Remuera - route 70

Penrose - catch route 66 to Sylvia Park transfer to Eastern line

Newmarket to City Centre - 30, 75, 309, OuterLink

Newmarket to Britomart - 70, InnerLink — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 9, 2020

"We are working with Transdev to re-route Southern Line trains along the Eastern Line from Otahuhu. At this point, the heaviest impact is limited to trains running between Penrose and Newmarket. Western Line trains continue to operate.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to Auckland commuters but safety must be paramount.

"The cause will be investigated."

Mayor Phil Goff tweeted that he had been briefed by KiwiRail about a fire at the Newmarket signal box causing train disruptions on the Southern line.

"KiwiRail is looking at options to redirect trains but the Southern line will experience significant disruptions this morning," Goff said.

I've just been briefed by @KiwiRail about a fire at the Newmarket signal box which is what is causing the train disruptions on the Southern line. Kiwirail is looking at options to redirect trains but the Southern line will experience significant disruptions this morning. — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) February 9, 2020

UPDATE 1 - 7:18AM

Services on the Onehunga line are running between Onehunga & Penrose only.

Currently no train services to Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane, Remuera & Newmarket. Other lines are operating approx. every 20 minutes.

Southern line services to travel via Eastern line. — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 9, 2020

Commuters have reported confusion at train stations with poor communication from staff about the situation.

"Trains only going to Grafton and our train just sitting at Swanson," said one commuter.

"No communications at all in app and train staff aren't 100 per cent sure [what's] going on.

"[People] racing to get buses or take cars."