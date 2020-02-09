One person has died and two are injured after a water incident at Karioitahi Beach, in southwest Auckland.

Police were called about 7.15pm on Sunday after three people got into difficulty in the water.

Two people made it back to shore and were taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

"A third person was pulled from the water, however they were unable to be revived and died at the scene."

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Karioitahi is a black sand beach about 8km from Waiuku.

