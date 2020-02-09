Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a fiery car crash in Kerikeri.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle smash on Kapiro Rd at 5.20pm on Sunday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Northern Shift Manager Paul Radden confirmed the car was ablaze after the crash and that one firetruck had responded.

A chopper was called in to take one person with serious injuries to hospital, but it had not yet left the crash scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

Two others were also injured in the crash, with one receiving minor and the other receiving moderate injuries.

Both had been taken by ambulance to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the car looked to be off the road, but the road didn't appear to be closed.