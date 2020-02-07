Letter of the week: Jacqui Ross, Massey.

I accept that the language used in the lyrics of our national anthem could be modernised and that many people would prefer that any reference to "God" be removed (Weekend Herald, February 1).

However, there are many more pressing issues facing our country such as poverty, homelessness and caring for our environment as well as each other.

In addition, upon re-reading the lyrics of both English and Māori versions, I cannot help but be struck by how many references there are to peace, love and freedom as well as inclusiveness. There is also a strong message about justice and fighting corruption. It could be much worse.

Defend our anthem

Regarding our national anthem (Weekend Herald, February 1). Despite the delusions of some virtue signallers, we can never change the reality of history by trying to rewrite it.

Our national anthem is an integral part of our New Zealand history, especially with the now popular addition of the version in te reo.

Rather than change the anthem, true Kiwis should defend the pride inherent in every one of Thomas Bracken's words.

Terry Dunleavy, Hauraki.



New words

I agree that our national anthem needs changing.

Many people, including lots of our international sportspersons, struggle with the words, but to make the transition simple I propose that we retain the tune and just alter some of the words. Our new anthem could therefore become: God of Nations at Thy feet,

Dum dee dum dee duh-um dum dee, Dum dum dum-dum dum dum dum, etc, etc.

Jonathan Jepson, Torbay.



Public space

Bruce Tubb summed up beautifully the need to maintain open space around Auckland (Weekend Herald, February 1).

There always appears to be a plan to insert an inappropriate structure in an inappropriate place. I wish it would stop as it is a distraction to improving Auckland.

It is probably a good time to review all structures on public space and set about removing some.

That ugly ex-Harbour Board building by Princes Wharf would be a good place to start.

Then maybe a few marinas?

Brent Murdoch, Greenlane.



Buildings tests

One would have to agree with Pam Mayes (Weekend Herald, February 1). The council must use their own equipment to test construction work and elements relating thereto with their own equipment.

Should the council not own the equipment, hire it from a reliable source or preferably purchase same.

The cost is recovered over time by adding respectable amounts into the cost of the test like any other equipment.

This is straight common sense.

Don Anderson, Rothesay Bay.



Blues cues

The Blues had a graphic illustration of where there problems lie when Aaron Cruden took the field at a time when the Chiefs' miserable performance was heading only one way. His presence immediately lifted the Chiefs' performance, not just one notch but several notches, turning what would have been a hiding to running riot over the Blues.

This highlights what has always been the Blues' problem for nigh on two decades now, a quality number 10.

Put Beauden Barrett in that position and watch the Blues soar to great heights.

Incidentally, the name doesn't help.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Teenage pressure

Thank you for the Review article on the "Secret life of teenage girls" (Weekend Herald, February 1). It is certainly a different world than it used to be.

Parenting teenage boys and girls has never been easy but for our future it is essential that it is done well. Congratulations to Justin Coulson on his research and his book.

However, what impressed me the most was the question "What are you wearing under your pyjamas" sent in a text message. Well done on the interaction between father and daughter which followed.

Boys need to know that such questions are abusive to girls and girls need the self confidence to tell him "it is none of your business" or words to that effect.

Isabelle Sherrard, Auckland.



Under control

According to a picture of an MPI biosecurity notice in Saturday's paper (Weekend Herald, February 1), "You are leaving a fruit fly controlled area."

I wonder what the former North Shore District Council thinks about their area being taken over by fruit flies?

Mike Wells, Kawerau.



Shades of '51

In 2001, the Weekend Herald did an editorial piece on both sides of the 1951 waterfront strike.

The NZ Government is now falling over itself to be first cab off the rank with a trade deal with the post-Brexit UK, even to the extent of offering skilled and experienced negotiators to sit on both sides of the same table. We should not forget that one of the most irksome aspects of waterfront life which precipitated the industrial upheaval in 1951 was the iron-fisted control of NZ's waterfront by the owners of British shipping companies through whose representatives each and every wharfie had to pass on a daily basis in order to get one day's work.

Who has moved forwards and who has moved backwards since then?

Nigel Meek, Bayswater.



A quick word

Americans would never change the Star-Spangled Banner for anyone and why should they? it defines them, as indeed our anthem should us. Leave it alone. Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Let's ditch the words entirely and just play the tune. C C McDowall, Rotorua.

I am in favour of a completely new anthem, or at least a rewrite of the lyrics. God Defend New Zealand would be better called the national anathema. Joshua Barley, Napier.

Suggesting the words to our national anthem should be changed - what a ridiculous idea. Might I suggest an easier solution would be to use a dictionary? The dumbing down of language in New Zealand is bad enough as it is without accelerating the process. Gail FitzGerald, One Tree Hill.

The main problem is that the music of the existing anthem has no inspirational intensity whereas the music of Pokarekare Ana is absolutely wonderful and the words inspire. Patrick Robertson, Hobsonville.

The current national anthem debate raises a most important question, which is how we sing it. Sung to a stirring march tempo, it will soar to uplift and confirm who we are, whatever the occasion. Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.

Maybe we should adopt Que Sera, Sera. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Much lamenting and tut-tutting was put about regarding bank practices, but what has actually been done or changed? Jackie McCabe, Kaitaia.

Trump will continue, and will probably serve yet another term. Maybe even another. After all, if you have defied the Constitution once, why not again? Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

The imaginary "high crimes and misdemeanours" of President Trump pale against the allegations against former US Vice President Joe Biden. John Rofe, Henderson.

I wonder what those Senate Republicans will tell their children/grandchildren in the future? "I should have done the ethical and integral thing, but power meant more to me at the time". Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

In this season of so much ripe fruit and jam-making, why is preserving wax unobtainable? Ian Free, Devonport.

While Ans Westra is lauded by so many in the photography community and beyond (Canvas, February 1), it seems sad that in her older age she has little money and can't even afford the airfare to see the exhibition of her work in New York. Danna Glendining, Taupō.

Am I the only one who thinks our Prime Minister is expecting another baby? Ed Abel, Tauranga.