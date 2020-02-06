When Gore resident Karla Graves pulled back the curtains to look out of her window on Wednesday morning, panic struck — her farm was surrounded by water.

"The water was right up to our deck and I said to Andrew [her husband], we're floating, it's hit us really hard," she said yesterday.

A map released by Civil Defence Emergency Management Southland the day before had indicated her home, which she had lived in for 14 years, would not be affected.

Karla Graves gets down to the task of cleaning up her garage after floodwater receded yesterday morning. She was fortunate - the water stopped short of entering her home by a few centimetres. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"We just went to bed and didn't think we would be at risk. Luckily, we had packed bags though."

The pair then woke their two children and an exchange student and lit their fireplace, grateful the water had only reached inside the garage and not the house.

Neighbour Bruce Walker brought his tractor on to the property soon after to take the family to higher ground, she said.

"I had water up to my knees, my husband refused to leave ... he got jet-boated out after us with the dog."

By 9pm on Wednesday, water was still flowing through the property "like a river".

Yesterday morning, water levels had dropped drastically and the family had begun the clean-up process.

It was still too early to tell the extent of the damage, Mrs Graves said.

Insulation, their personal cars and everything inside the garage, along with their washing machine and dryer, had already been written off.

They were also missing 15 sheep.

As for plans for the immediate future, the goal was to get their son to Cromwell to compete at the Central Motor Speedway.

"He was probably the most emotional because of the competition tomorrow."

Sue Lennon, of East Gore, surveys the damage to her home after sodden carpets were lifted yesterday morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Next door, Sue Lennon was getting her carpets pulled up yesterday after flood waters went through almost all of the rooms in her house.

"The water was a metre or so high down the driveway, and it was even higher closer to the house."

Like the Graves family, she, and her husband and son, had never experienced a flood at their property.

"We've got people here ripping up all the carpets, the doors are all swelling from the water starting to get sucked up the walls."

When water started to enter the house on Tuesday they grabbed their four horses from the paddock and their three dogs, and walked them over to the neighbour's house.

Her husband, Steve Lennon, said they had to leave their cats upstairs with some food and hope they were safe.

"Then we went over to the neighbours and had a cup of tea and three hours later, the water had gone down."

Because of the amount of water damage done to the house, they expected it would be a long time before they got back on their feet.

Mataura resident of 64 years Sharon Argyle takes comfort in a cup of tea at the Edendale evacuation centre as she waits for the all-clear to return home.

At the Edendale evacuation centre yesterday, about 75 people — mainly from Mataura — were huddled inside chatting over food and cups of tea.

Emergency evacuation volunteer David McKenzie said about 25 people slept at the centre overnight and it was now "a waiting game".

Some of the biggest concerns people had were damage to properties, insurance, house security, loss of power and pets left behind.

"Pets are a major concern. It's created stress and anxiety as people weren't able to think clearly and left them behind."

Many people had also left their medications at home.

A rapid relief team of about 10 volunteers from Invercargill was set up at the centre and had been providing evacuees with a "consistent flow of food" while people waited to hear when they could return home.

"It's just about waiting until it it safe for these people to go back to their homes now."