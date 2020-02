A chopper has been called in to help firefighters battling a house fire in Kopu, west of Thames.

Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Craig Dally said a home and scrub in the area are ablaze.

"A helicopter is responding to the scrub fire and we've got 10 crews out there," he said.

No one was inside the house and there were no reports of injuries.

Fenz were alerted to the blaze at 5.51pm on Thursday.