An Auckland Viaduct bar has found a novel way of seeking justice after a patron stole their cordless phone last night.

In a social media post, Headquarters Viaduct wrote that the waterfront bar was looking to identify the "little chestnut turd" who'd stolen their phone, making a busy Waitangi Day morning shift all the more difficult.

"Anyone know this little ranga?" the post vented, accompanied by CCTV images and circles around the alleged offender.

The bar offered a $250 voucher to whoever could identify the "little chestnut turd" and his mates, $500 if there was a conviction and $600 if he could be brought in "so we can deal with him".

The post was not up for long though, and was quickly replaced with another stating the "phone thief" had been in touch and was returning the phone "immediately".

"For punishment he'll be helping feed the homeless next week," the post said.

"To his credit he's been very contrite, and he's left an additional $100 for the charity of our choice (Humanity NZ in this instance).

"The staff said he was actually a decent sort of a bloke (if that matters). However, any more tricks and he'll be off to see plod.

"Thanks to all those who reacted and helped bring this to a conclusion that all parties benefit from."

Headquarters Viaduct owner Loe Molloy told the Herald it turned out the "phone thief" was actually a "splendid young fellow".

"It was a bit of restorative justice.

"He'll be doing a little bit of charity work, and I want to acknowledge his excellent endeavour in making good the damage he did last night, which was relatively minor, but when you're in a busy business on a busy day and you can't answer the phone it can be very irritating.

"But the emphasis should be that he has done the right thing."