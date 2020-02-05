A group trying to get back a piece of Maori land in South Auckland says the finer details of an agreement are being ironed out.

Protesters have been occupying land at Ihumātao where Fletcher Building planned to build hundreds of homes.

The protesters' spokeswoman Pania Newton, of Save Our Unique Landscape (Soul), said there has been word about a deal but she could not speak about it.

She said she was "fairly confident" the land would be returned to a trust that would manage the land appropriately.

Fletcher has not been able to build at Ihumātao while protestors have been occupying it. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She thinks Fletcher Building will be appropriately compensated but doesn't know how much money is involved.

She said money would come from the Government and that Auckland Council and Kīngitanga would not be putting in any.

When asked about a deal, a Government spokesman said: "The Government's focus

has always been on supporting a resolution that respects all parties including the Crown, mana whenua and Fletchers, and we are continuing to work on finding that resolution."

Newton said she was happy with the progress so far.

Newton said she had faith in the Kīngitanga which is supporting the group through the progress and hoped everything would be finalised soon.

