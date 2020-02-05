Police are seeking several people and a vehicle following an arson at Beyti's Turkish Café in Kawerau on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the fire, which caused extensive damage, about 5am.

CCTV images indicate the vehicle involved is a Toyota Hilux Surf SSR-X.

Acting Detective Sergeant Tim Sterne said there appeared to have been a certain degree of malicious intent behind the offence.

"Kawerau business owners deserve to feel safe as they go about making a living and providing a valuable service to their community.

"That's why we're asking the community to help us catch those responsible and prevent further offending.

"If you know who's behind this, please do the right thing by contacting us," he said.

Information can be provided to Detective Fiona Cox by calling 105 and quoting file number 200204/8125, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.