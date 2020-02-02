

Napier is hotter than it has ever been in the past 45 years and it has a broken record to show for it.

At 2.30pm on Sunday temperature recorded at Napier Airport hit a scorching 37.4 degrees Celsius, an all time high, said MetService meteorologist Andy Best.

"We didn't think any record would be broken because the sea breezes were cooling down the temperature," Best said.

"But then a strong westerly pushed the temperature right back up again to 37.4C."

He said the records at the airport dated back to 1974 and Sunday's temperature broke the previous record high of 36.7C in 2009.

The temperatures for this time of year were already nine or 10 degrees above average, he said.

On Sunday temperatures peaked at 33.5C in Napier at noon, which was not far from the record breaking temperature of 34.3C in February, 2000.

"We are seeing 36C for Napier, but it will not get to that. The sea breezes have kicked in and cooled it down a degree or two," Best said.

Hastings was slightly cooler but still warm at 32C at its peak.

The record did not include Hastings, he said.

Michael Buble sizzled on stage in Napier on Saturday, and yesterday it was even hotter in the city - a record breaking 37.4 degrees. Photo / Paul Taylor

On Sunday there was a strong wind watch in place for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, Tararua District, Wairarapa from Remutaka Hill northwards, until 4pm.

"Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places," Best said.

Wind and heat created havoc in the Bay on Friday as well with flight cancellations, flying branches and trampolines.

Gusty nor'wester up to 120km/h caused planes and cruise shops to turn away from Napier as temperatures climbed to a maximum 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The week will begin on hot note as well, with temperatures expected to range between 30 and 35C in both Napier and Hastings.

But respite is in sight with cloudy periods on Wednesday in Hastings and Napier, and a chance of an early shower and southerlies dying out, with northeasterlies developing later, Best said.

The high is expected to be 25C in both places, he said.