Two climbers have died in Fiordland National Park.

The two men were reported missing on Thursday but police were unable to fly into the area because of bad weather.

Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly said a helicopter and members of the Alpine Rescue Team teams found their bodies near Mt Sabre in the Darran Mountains yesterday.

A helicopter and search teams reached the spot around 8am, and carried out a scene examination to determine how they died.

"Police extend condolences to the families of the two men," Kennelly said.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.