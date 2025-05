A scene guard has been in place overnight, and also at a nearby property, and a scene examination is due to take place today.

“While the circumstances around this incident are unexplained at this stage, we believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Members of the Woodridge community may notice an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was called to the scene at 11.40pm.

Two fire engines were sent, and the fire was put out quickly before the scene was handed to police.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

