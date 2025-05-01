It’s a four-fold increase from the 757 discharges in the year ending June 30 2015.

However, Health NZ national chief medical officer, Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard, said it’s difficult to draw firm conclusions from emergency department (ED) discharge data.

“An increase could mean that people are more comfortable seeking help and/or that reporting by clinicians in EDs regarding methamphetamine presentations has improved over time,” she said.

She said emergency staff are well-equipped to manage and treat those who present to ED under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But Labour’s mental health and addictions spokeswoman, Ingrid Leary, said the increase tallies with what she has heard from people working on the ground.

“I’m hearing ... not only in ED departments but also from mental health workers working in the community and with community groups, that the increase in methamphetamine is showing itself through people turning up in psychosis or severe mental distress.”

She said mental health workers are in crisis, and increasingly unable to rely on police support.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Matt Doocey said he’s also hearing from the mental health workforce, such as peer support workers, of issues relating to methamphetamine in EDs.

But he stresses there have been no changes to procedures around calling police when there is a risk to safety, and warned against linking the discharge data to the police change programme.

“While some patients presenting to emergency departments due to methamphetamine may present with similar symptoms to someone in mental distress, presentations can be for a range of reasons and symptoms.”

Doocey said his initial advice has shown there is a large amount of meth available in New Zealand, which has contributed to a drop in price and more meth use – but not a significant increase in users.

“It does show that if you have the same amount of people using that, they are using more, that there’s a high chance that that high use becomes problematic and we see issues like psychosis, and we’ll see that presenting through our health services.”

Marita Ranclaud, from drug and alcohol service Manaaki Ora Trust in Rotorua, said she agrees this is part of the increase.

“There is an assumption that because supply has increased, and the price of methamphetamine has reduced, that people who already have an addiction are using more,” she said.

“But we’ve also experienced an increase, most certainly in terms of the number of young people picking up the pipe, if you like, and picking up methamphetamine as a drug of choice.”

Along with Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, Doocey has been tasked with looking into solutions for increased meth use in New Zealand.

He said people presenting to hospital with meth as part of their diagnosis presents an opportunity.

“I want to understand that a bit more, how we’re actually identifying those people, but then how we’re then actually providing follow-up support.”

Doocey said he plans to map out the current level of drug and alcohol services and identify the hotspots that need targeted support.

“I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel here, I just think we need to support those who are already doing great work so they can just increase their accessibility to actually respond to the growing harm that we’re seeing.”

