

A Bluff Hill-based Bed and Breakfast owner has questioned the decision to renovate the iconic lookout during peak tourist season.

Mario Schmidt, who owns Bluff Hill Lighthouse B&B, said his business had been affected since work began to build a new 1.6m fence at the famous Napier tourist attraction.

The decision to erect the new 400m fence on Lighthouse Rd has been praised by some, but it's also faced a backlash, particularly from neighbours.

The Napier City Council says "public safety" is paramount and the reason for the work.

The fence at the lookout, which has been completed, has a project budget of $165,000. An adjacent replacement footpath is expected to be finished by early March.

"The lookout should be open all summer for tourists to look out across Napier," Schmidt said.

"Who makes the decision to close off a major tourist attraction? They wouldn't do that in front of Marine Parade at the height of summer.

"I am trying to run a business here. The side effect of it all is that it is unfortunate for me.

"I am not after compensation. I am after someone being held accountable for arranging these works over summer."

Mario Schmidt (left) with tourist Dorian West. Photo / Paul Taylor

The city council did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Previously a council spokeswoman said "public safety" was at the forefront of the decision to build the new fence, because the old fence and footpath were "no longer safe".

"It was checked after a member of the public informed us they had leaned on the fence and it moved, and we found some of the joints on the old fence were rusted through," she said.

"About the same time council was also approached by people who had lost friends and family to suicide, asking that we consider doing something about the fence."

A new 1.6m-high fence has been built at the Bluff Hill lookout. Photo / Warren Buckland

The new fence will be accessible via a new footpath that is due to be installed later this year.

