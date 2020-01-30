Two bottles of cider, a blocked toilet and a chainsaw proved to be an explosive combination for a Milton man.

Mark Andrew Pine, 45, was jailed for 14 months' when he appeared before the Dunedin District Court yesterday on a slew of violence and weapons charges.

The defendant's partner said she spent seven years in the relationship but felt like she only knew his drunk alter-ego.

Police hit Mark Pine, 45, with a Taser but he told them 'you'll have to do better than that'. Photo /Rob Kidd

READ MORE:

• Teen family violence survivor: I made it out, but other kids don't

• New Family Violence Act will enable better outcomes for families

• Strangled, suffocated, beaten: New family violence laws lead to thousands of arrests

• Family violence in the supermarket car park: What would you do?

Advertisement

"I know him as 'Piney'," she said. "I feel as though I don't know Mark Pine at all.

"I only see him sober when he wakes up in the morning ... I don't want Piney to hit rock bottom and lose his job."

On August 11, after consuming two bottles of scrumpy, the man and his girlfriend went to her father's home to help unblock a toilet.

When Pine became concerned he had excrement on him, they drove home for a shower but an unexpected detour fuelled his rage.

His partner stopped to get some groceries.

After sounding the horn, Pine drove home and left the woman at the shops.

When she got back, a shower had failed to lift the defendant's dark mood.

He started up a chainsaw and followed the victim to her home where he ran it up the door.

Advertisement

The introduction of police only served to increase his anger.

Pine struggled violently with police and continued to lash out when he was wrestled to the ground.

Despite the arrest, charges being laid and an appearance in court, the defendant failed to adhere to his bail conditions.

He was ordered by a judge not to consume alcohol, associate with his victim or enter Milton.

On October 28, Pine breached all three conditions.

He called 111 from his partner's home and waited for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, Pine was standing in the kitchen; in one hand a carving knife, in the other a meat cleaver.

Held between them was a tea towel — "in order to frustrate or reduce the effect of tactical options", police said.

When a Taser was pointed at him, Pine continued the "unpredictable and irrational behaviour".

A high-voltage blast did nothing to deter him.

"You'll have to do... better than that," he told police.

Pepper spray was more effective and Pine reacted by throwing his weapons at the officers, so hard that one of the blades snapped.

Once again he ardently resisted arrest and remained agitated for two hours after the incident, the court heard.

Defence counsel Brendan Stephenson said the defendant was serious about alcohol and anger issues and "wants to work on himself in a really big way".

While in her statement, Pine's partner said she was unsure about the future of their relationship, yesterday she objected to Judge Michael Turner making a protection order in her favour.

"In my view she needs protection from Piney," the judge said. "Mark Pine might be a different person but he's yet to emerge."

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you're in danger NOW

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.