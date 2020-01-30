National politician Judith Collins' tell-all memoir looks set to land during election season, with the former Government minister sending her manuscript to the publishers.

A gleeful Collins on Thursday turned the 72,000-word memoir over to publishing house Allen & Unwin and says she expects it to hit the shelves in a "few months".

"It's the most cathartic thing I've ever done," she said.

But she's remaining tight-lipped about the book, which is expected to lift the lid on her time in Government and won't even reveal the title - which has been picked.

"It's an extremely positive book, but it's got some surprises in there," Collins said, giggling.

Who's likely to be at the receiving end of the shock?

She won't say.

"Then maybe next summer I'll start the next one."

Collins spent her Christmas break putting the finishing touches on the book, which was first announced in August last year.

She earlier indicated it would cover events in 2014.

That was the year journalist Nicky Hager's Dirty Politics was published, detailing links between Collins and controversial former blogger Cameron Slater.

Collins was forced to resign as Justice Minister shortly before the 2014 general election, but was later cleared of wrongdoing.

She has said the book will describe what happened behind the scenes during the period.