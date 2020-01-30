The University of Waikato's Tauranga campus has been evacuated after a bomb scare this afternoon.



A university media spokesman told Newstalk ZB that "at 1.33pm today, a University of Waikato staff member was phoned by an unknown person who said there was a bomb on our Durham St, Tauranga campus.

"At 1.40pm the building was evacuated as per the normal procedure, and the university notified the police who are in attendance."

Police have confirmed they received a report at 1.48pm of a threat made to a university campus in Tauranga and are making inquiries.

A reporter at the university at 2.45pm said it appeared people had been allowed back into the building.

A witness said he arrived at the campus around 2.15pm while the police were at the scene. He was told to stay out of the building as they were in lockdown, he said.

"It was pretty intense."

He said there were several police cars outside and two police officers were searching the first floor when he arrived.

Most of the action was happening on the second floor, he said.