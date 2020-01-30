A woman is seriously injured after a crash involving a train and two vehicles south of Oamaru.

Police received a report of the collision at the State Highway 1 crossing at Reidston, which is close to Maheno about 15km south of Oamaru, at midday, a spokesperson said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A St John spokesman said one woman had serious injuries and was being taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

Two other patients were being treated at the scene.

SH 1 MAHENO, OTAGO - CRASH - 12:35 PM THURS, 30 JAN

Due to a serious crash, the road is CLOSED. Please follow the directions of emergency services on site or delay your journey or avoid the area until the crash is clear. ^SM https://t.co/YTJrx9OOEG pic.twitter.com/WeX0vQv6p7 — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) January 29, 2020

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said a train was stopped across the road at a SH1 crossing.

He could see the two crashed vehicles next to the train, one an SUV on its roof and badly damaged.

The other vehicle was less badly damaged.

A helicopter landed at the site about 12.30pm and left just before 1.15pm.