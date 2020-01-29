A fit Kiwi mother-of-three has died suddenly after suffering heart complications in Melbourne.

Tui Bristowe was rushed to emergency surgery but died on January 25, according to Stuff.

A Givealittle page has been established to support her grieving family with funeral arrangements and flights back home, as well as to help support her three sons.

The page was created by Iritana Engels who called Bristowe a "beautiful younger sister".

"We are all struggling to come to terms with what has happened, with what is still happening," the Givealittle page reads.

"Tui is survived by Robert-Daymond, a wonderful young boy of 11 years old.

"Her middle boy, Ruaumoko, is 10 a kind and amazing kid.

"And last but definitely not least our little baby Rongomaiariki who is 2 years old, he's a big boy for his age and his beautiful locks frame his tiny face."

Bristowe's partner Gordon Mako will now have to raise the boys as a solo-dad, so Engels was asking for financial assistance to help the young family "cover the gaping hole that Tui has left".

Engels told Stuff their father had a heart arrhythmia but they never realised there was anything wrong with Bristowe.

Engles said she got to speak to her sister before the surgery.

"I told her I was on the way. As usual, she told me not to bother, flying from Amsterdam to Melbourne would be a task. After 12 grueling hours, I arrived to my final flight to get the news that she had not made it out of recovery. She died in the presence of her amazing boys, our mum and our oldest sister." Engles said on Givealittle.

Bristowe's body will be repatriated to Auckland