Virus control

It seems clear to me that if the maximum incubation period for the coronavirus (NZ Herald, January 30) is 14 days, then the quarantine period for people returning here needs to be 28 days, not 14 days, if they are quarantined with other people who may be asymptomatic but infected during that time.

Any group evacuated from China now may have people incubating the coronavirus. That is agreed, and is the reason for the quarantine period in the first place. If an uninfected person was exposed in quarantine to an infected person on the 13th day of their asymptomatic infection, then they may not develop symptoms until 14 days after that 13th day, which would be the 27th day. The quarantine period must be 28 days unless each person is individually quarantined.

The air flights back to NZ will be risky to everyone, and the air conditioning systems are likely to ensure everyone is exposed to the virus during the flight. So this 28-day period is crucial, and 14 days will not be protective, but will allow the virus to be spread around our country.

Claire Chambers, Parnell.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

• Coronavirus: Student from China's Hubei Province in isolation at Auckland Hospital

• Coronavirus: Auckland University prepares for outbreak, restricts travel to China

• First cases of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus outside of China



Global impact

Will the newly announced transport spend (NZ Herald, January 30) have a net positive or net negative effect on carbon release and global warming? This is a rhetorical question because the obvious answer's a resounding net negative!

How can we possibly expect a positive outcome when we continue to think in terms of yesterday's economic and financial models and paradigms as panaceas for today's global warming outcomes?

For as long as more and more of the world's wealth is controlled by less and less of the world's citizens the thinking will continue to be around personal aggrandisement.

New Zealand cannot influence global outcomes but it can model best practice for net positive outcomes by acting local and thinking global. We've a long way to go!

Nigel Meek, Bayswater.



Wrong areas

What planet does our Prime Minister and her advisors live on? Our focus should be on improving in areas where economic growth will be help all New Zealanders.

Auckland Airport and its environs account for almost 10 per cent of GDP, locally. Hello? No mention. One lane each way from the south on SH20a. Where's the link road? $360 million on a cycleway across the harbour bridge. To benefit how many?

That money could be spent in the hospital system to benefit all, not a select minority.

Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.



Code breaking

A teacher writes (NZ Herald, January 30) about directing instruction: with summative and

responsive formative assessment; providing modelling, scaffolding, examples of components that demonstrate excellence; sequentially with deliberate acts of teaching.

Where is this? Bletchley Park?

Dennis N Horne, Howick.



Super welfare

Hylton Le Grice's well written letter (NZ Herald, January 29) fails to mention a significant source of welfare that is the elephant in the room.

Namely, that we pay a universal superannuation which means that multi-millionaires and people over 65 still working are entitled to receive this with no means-testing, how is this not welfare for the un-needy?

Further, arguments that these recipients have paid for this via income tax are completely misleading as the current National Superannuation Scheme is not self-funded, it is in fact paid by current taxpayers. The pity is that, had we maintained the scheme ditched by Muldoon, this would not be an issue.

Jeremy King, Taupō.



Rental returns

May I suggest that if B Darragh is so concerned about the high rents and greedy landlords (NZ Herald, January 29) then he/she should purchase rental properties and let them to tenants at what he/she regards is a "kind" rent.

My wife and I have owned rental properties for 35 years. We are now retired and own one tenanted house to supplement our superannuation. On the current market value of that property, we only receive a 3 per cent net return on our investment. We would be better off selling our tenanted house and investing that money in, for example, Kiwi Property Group shares, where we would receive a 4.5 per cent return on property investment without any effort on our part or any risk associated with tenants.

Those that own their home and can save have many other options available for investment. Those that suffer when the government disincentivises rental investment are those that need to rent, as residential property is now not a viable investment option.

Peter Walters, The Gardens.



Rent trap

Peter Lewis argues (NZ Herald, January 30) that rental property is a business not a social welfare exercise and that is precisely the problem.

The profit he describes comes from the government-engineered supply and demand formula, thus ratcheting of property values to heights way above their material value and continues to make the wealthier property owner (in property terms) excessively wealthier. The poor tenant caught up in the landlord's quest for riches pays most of his wages to feed the landlord's profit motive. As a consequence, the tenant becomes poorer in what is described as the rent trap, in many cases ruining the tenant's chances forever of home ownership.

The rental property investment Lewis talks about should have been in commerce and industry where the profit motive belongs.

In rental housing, profit comes before people, which has no place in New Zealand and the deterioration of the quality of the visual aspect of rental property and the quality of life for the tenants ensconced in it in all our major cities and increasingly in towns. This creates a divided society (the haves and have nots) which is plain to see for any thinking New Zealander.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Not greedy

B Darragh (NZ Herald, January 29) says higher rents are primarily landlord greed taking advantage of very short market supply. Have they not seen the series of new regulations specifically aimed at dissuading people from providing rental property?

Private people provide 85 per cent of the homes for NZ tenants. It is cheaper to rent than own a home in NZ, which suggests they are not greedy.

It is delusional to make it harder and more expensive for these people to provide homes for tenants, inevitably leading to a shortage of supply, then call them greedy when rental prices increase.

It is incredible to ask for kindness from providers. Show some kindness to tenants by rationally analysing what has been going on and standing up against poorly thought out policies that provide little or no benefit to tenants while reducing their accommodation options and increase their costs.

Before I'm accused of supporting slum landlords, the NZPIF supported compulsory insulation and smoke alarms in rental properties and we support rental improvements that provide genuine benefits for tenants in a cost-effective way. Tenants, like all customers, eventually end up paying for cost increases through higher prices.

Andrew King, NZ Property Investors Federation.



Advertisement

Overpriced

The exorbitant, overpriced property market is affecting all other regional house pricing and, consequently, rentals as well.

This is creating a heavy impact on poverty in New Zealand with even those in work unable to afford a house as most of their income goes on rent.

The Government promised to fix the housing crises and is building as fast as possible but is still in catch up mode. There has to be a capital gains tax in order to stop this tsunami of wealth.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.



Mischievous?

Thomas Markle is clearly hurting. Let us not overlook so too will be the Queen, who has been shown total disrespect by a grandson together with his actress wife, in what appears to be a case of expecting to "have their cake and eat it too".

Whether all the information disclosed in the various media platforms about Meghan Markle prior to her introduction to the royal family is to be believed, one noteworthy disclosure was the revelation that from childhood she "wanted to marry a prince". Well, her wish was answered, there was a brief apprenticeship and a childhood fantasy shattered.

Prince Harry's great-great-uncle Edward abdicated the British throne for Wallis Simpson and, although the "Megxit" debacle is not exactly the same, is not altogether dissimilar.

The meaning of "mischievous" is "intended to cause harm" and Meghan has done a superb job by causing it in large measure to a family by whom she was genuinely welcomed.

Leonie Wilkinson, Tuakau.



Blues prospects

For the last three seasons we have been well beaten up front, especially by the other New Zealand sides. Yet the Blues keep buying high-profile backs. More attacking skill is not what we need.

Add to that they have decided to put the defensively challenged Reiko Ioane at centre for the opening match. Where do you think the Chiefs will be sending their big ball runners?

Barrett may well have "signed" with the Blues but he will play no significant role this year. By the time he gets to play they will already be out of playoffs contention.

Once again this year the poor souls who trudge off to Eden Park will be herded into restricted areas to give an impression of a crowd. The reality is this broken team will be playing to a largely empty home stadium.

The Auckland rugby culture, fostered in the over-hyped first XV environment, is one of individuals over team. Loyalty means nothing. Ego rules. This flows through into the senior ranks and guarantees our failure long into the future.

P J Houlahan, Titirangi.



Short & sweet

On roads

Simon Bridges should ask himself whose government delayed the Central Rail Link by five years before criticising this government for prioritising state housing, education, health and sustainability spending over roads for the last two years. Jon Eriksen, Newmarket.

On religion

If religion is to survive modern day criticism, it must combine an agenda of charitable works with evangelical pursuits, to show its heavenly mindedness can indeed harmonise with its earthly usefulness. Murray Dennett, Papatoetoe.

On recycling

I could be guilty of wrong recycling as I assumed everything with a triangle and numbered under 9 was acceptable. I now learn that certain numbers are a no-no. Come on, give us a break. Make it easier. V Hall, Whangaparaoa.

On landlords

If the work load is so high and the returns are so low how come so many landlords have multiple rental properties? Surely they could invest in the sharemarket. Jacqui Furniss, New Plymouth.

On university

Advertisement

No wonder University of Auckland has dropped in world rankings. They dumped their X factor - the world-class art and architecture libraries in favour of real estate. Véronique Cornille, Devonport.

On parking

The thought of providing Westfield Newmarket with all my private information in exchange for two hours of free parking does not appeal. A variation on that product advertised on TV comes to mind: Pay or walk away. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

On pontoon

Big ups to whoever got a pontoon out off Browns Bay Beach. Having moved here in 1955, I can attest to the fact that the fun factor has improved 1000 per cent with this raft used from early morning late evening with non stop fun all day long. John Buchan, Waiake.