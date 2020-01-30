EDITORIAL

September 19 is an auspicious day in New Zealand history - on this date in 1893, women gained the right to vote. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is unlikely to have missed the fact this week when she approved the same date for this year's General Election.

As with all history, it is important to know how and why things happened - and in 1893, it didn't go well for the leader of the country.

The Electoral Bill granting women the franchise was given Royal Assent by Governor Lord Glasgow on September 19, 1893. But the fact is, women finally gained the hard-fought right to vote only after the nation's leader, Premier Richard Seddon, lost the trust of two political allies - William Hunter Reynolds and Edward Cephas John Stevens.

Liberal Party leader Seddon had needed one just more vote in the Upper House to defeat the measure so effectively campaigned for by the Suffrage movement. A new Liberal Party councillor, Thomas Kelly, had decided to vote in favour of the measure, but Seddon obtained his consent by wire to change his vote. Seddon's manipulation incensed councillors Reynolds and Stevens. They changed sides and voted for the bill, allowing it to pass by 20 votes to 18 on September 8.

Between now and the third Saturday in September, Ardern will be walking the fine line of championing a distinctive vision for a second term while also attempting to maintain trust with potential coalition allies.

Ardern this week hinted the election day was set to avoid "important sporting fixtures". The All Blacks play arch nemesis the Springboks on September 5 at Eden Park. It was once said an All Blacks win or defeat could change the mood of the nation. Last year's Rugby World Cup disappointment in Japan showed this may not be so much the case anymore. Nonetheless, Labour will be hoping for an upbeat and largely satisfied populace going to the polls two weeks after the Eden Park test and will be doing all it can to promote our rosy situation.

National Party leader Simon Bridges, on the other hand, while unlikely to wish for an All Blacks loss, will be painting the nation's condition in less positive terms.

Much more influential in voters' minds in 2020 should be the party leaders' abilities to exhibit adroit stewardship of their parties; relationships with other parties; and, ultimately, a nation.

This year, there is an even greater incentive to participate in the election with two extra issues in the ballot: a non-binding referendum on whether to legalise the personal use of cannabis; and a binding referendum on whether to legalise voluntary euthanasia for those with a terminal illness and less than six months left to live, if approved by two doctors.

With due regard for history, and so much at stake, let's mark September 19, 2020 appropriately - for women, all citizens and permanent residents - by turning out and casting our votes.