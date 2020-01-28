Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement that the 2020 general election will be held on September 19 sets in motion a series of other dates and deadlines for the rest of the year.

The dates issued by the Electoral Commission reveal more details about how votes on the Cannabis and End of life choice referendums will be processed.

They won't be counted on election night, and instead New Zealanders will have to wait until October 2 for the release of preliminary results.

Official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums will then be declared on October 9.

Other key dates:

• June 19: Regulated period for election advertising begins, which is the three-month period before election day where election expense limits apply for advertising published during this time. The limit is currently $1,169,000, plus $27,500 including per electorate contested by the party.

• July 6: The Electoral Commission will launch its enrolment update campaign to make sure as many New Zealanders as possible are correctly enrolled and ready to vote.

• August 6: The House will rise

• August 12: Parliament will be dissolved

• September 2: Overseas voting starts

• September 7: Advance voting starts

• September 18: Advance voting ends and all election and referendum advertising must cease the night before election day with signs taken down by midnight.

• September 19: Voting places will open from 9am until 7pm that night when election results will be released progressively.

• October 2: Preliminary results for referendum votes on cannabis and end of life choice will be released.

• October 9: Official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums declared.

• October 15: Last date for the return of the writ showing successful electorate candidates and the declaration of party list members.