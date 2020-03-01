Police believe people know who was involved in the killing of an innocent mother and grandmother as she answered a knock on the door at her Auckland home.

Almost six weeks after Meliame Fisi'ihoi was killed in her South Auckland home, her killer remains at large. Police are yet to make an arrest or charge anyone in relation to her death.

The 57-year-old was gunned down in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15. Photo / Facebook

Authorities were called to a house on Calthorp Close, Favona, after reports of a gunshot. It would be the second shooting at the same property after a man was critically injured - but survived - when shot there in December.

The latest on the homicide investigation - dubbed "Operation Truro" - remains a call for those in the community to come forward with information.

Counties Manukau Police acting detective inspector Shaun Vickers said: "There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this violent incident and they need to do the right thing and speak up.

"We believe the Calthorp Close property has been specifically targeted because of people known to frequent the address.

"We have heard from a number of people in the area, but we still need any witnesses or people with information to contact us."

Police have distributed pamphlets in the neighbourhood where Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, was gunned down. Photo / NZ Police

Pamphlets have been distributed in and around the Favona, Māngere and wider South Auckland communities in a bid to encourage people with information to come forward or to jog people's memories.

The pamphlets include a photo of Fisi'ihoi with a big smile beaming at the camera.

Tongan community rallying

Tongan community leaders around Auckland are due to meet to discuss a previously-planned event due to be held later in the year.

However, it is understood the issue of youth gangs and gun violence is set to come up on the agenda on Thursday night in Ōtāhuhu.

Figures revealed by the Herald show there has been an escalation in gun violence in New Zealand, resulting in the injuries of 23 people and seven deaths - not including two shootings at Fisi'ihoi's home.

The meeting comes after hundreds if not thousands of family members, friends and members of the public attended services and her funeral.

Can you help? Contact Counties Manukau Police: (09) 261 1321, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111