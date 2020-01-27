It looks like Rotorua's Lake Tarawera sparked joy for Netflix's mother of cleanliness Marie Kondo who visited over the summer break.

Marie Kondo rose to stardom last year when her television show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo became a global sensation.

Marie Kondo. Photo / KonMari website

The 35-year-old Japanese organising consultant and author posted on her Instagram today raving about her latest trip to New Zealand with a photo of her sitting on a deck in front of Lake Tarawera.

The Instagram post went out to all of her 3.4 million followers and read "Over the holiday, I visited New Zealand - and it was breathtaking. Have you been?"