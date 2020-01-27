Taupō police are inviting local hapū to a hui to talk about the ongoing investigation into five arson attacks earlier this month.

Police released a statement today saying that they were following several lines of inquiry into the arsons, but they still needed the public's' help.

In the early hours of January 12, five houses were set alight on the eastern side of Lake Taupö in Tauranga Taupö, Waitetoko and Hatepe.

One family was asleep in one of the homes when it was targetted and two of the other houses were completely destroyed.

Police were inviting local hapū and the communities of Hatepe, Waitetoko, Motuoapa and neighbouring villages to a hui regarding the fires.



Police will share progress made into the investigation and information on how people can assist police.



The hui will also be an opportunity to reassure and tautoko each other.



The hui will be held at 5.30pm on January 29 at the Waitetoko Marae, Te Rangiita. All are welcome.