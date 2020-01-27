A male diver, presumably in his 50s, has died following a diving incident near Whangārei today.

Police received a report of a diver who didn't resurface off the coast of Taiharuru, 32km north-east of Whangārei, just after noon on Sunday.

Police and Coastguard conducted a search along the coast and found the diver deceased about 1.20pm.

It is believed that the male was diving together with a second person and that he got into distress while scuba diving off a boat.

Police and Search and Rescue teams are currently investigating the incident.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.