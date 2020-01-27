A male diver, presumably in his 50s, has died following a diving incident near Whangārei today.
Police received a report of a diver who didn't resurface off the coast of Taiharuru, 32km north-east of Whangārei, just after noon on Sunday.
Police and Coastguard conducted a search along the coast and found the diver deceased about 1.20pm.
It is believed that the male was diving together with a second person and that he got into distress while scuba diving off a boat.
Police and Search and Rescue teams are currently investigating the incident.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.