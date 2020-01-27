Firefighters have a fire in a shed Napier Port under control.

A fire communications spokesman said they were called out to Napier Port about 1.10pm on Monday.

He said they had five crews at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

A Napier Port spokeswoman said it was a small fire in a stack of pulp at the Port Pack warehouse and was able to be contained relatively quickly.

She said that staff were still working on organising the site but that no one was injured during the incident.

Napier Port's Western Gate has been closed to container trucks while staff ensure that there is no further risk and cruise ships will not be delayed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Napier Port will be investigating.