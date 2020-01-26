A large crowd has filled Taradale's town hall for a public meeting to discuss Hawke's Bay's gang problem after a shooting in the Taradale town centre last weekend.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Minister of Police and local MP Stuart Nash are in attendance.

Reporters at the scene said the crowd had filled the mid-sized hall and people were standing outside the hall on the footpath to listen to what was being said.

A significant queue formed before council staff even opened the doors for the 3pm meeting.

It was called after shots were fired into the fray during a brawl of 30 to 40 gang members in Taradale's CBD.

A 25-year-old man had injuries to his face, eye and torso caused by a pellet shot in the confrontation.

A pellet from a shotgun also hit a car seat which had a child strapped into it. The child was unharmed.

The 25-year-old man has appeared in court on firearms charges, but no further arrests have been made in relation to the incident.