People returning from China are voluntarily putting themselves in quarantine, amid mounting calls for greater Government action to stop coronavirus reaching New Zealand.

With four cases confirmed in Australia, a leading researcher says it's time for health authorities to step up the response here - while National's health spokesperson has accused the Government of being "missing in action".

There have been more than 40 deaths and hundreds more confirmed case of the flu-like virus in China, with the city of Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, shutting down public transport and advising people not to leave the area. Millions of people are affected and Chinese New Year celebrations have been cancelled in some parts of the country.

China's President Xi Jinping has called the accelerating spread of a new virus a grave situation, as his country moves to deal with the escalating crisis.

While New Zealand agencies have convened a border working group, there were no travel restrictions in place.

Health advice cards - asking people to seek medical attention if they became sick within a month of arriving here - had been placed at international points of entry to the country.

The World Health Organisation wasn't recommending thermal screening for the virus – yet some worried people were taking their own action.

Jeff He, a member of the Auckland Wuhan community, was aware of several recently-returned people who were isolating themselves for two weeks.

"There are no checks at the border, and we need to be prepared, I think. As a minimum, we need thermal scanners so we can check peoples' temperatures and whether they have any fever," he said.

"The Chinese community here are very concerned, we all know each other, and we know who has come back recently. While the death rate is not that high, we know it spreads so fast – so we need to be well informed and well prepared."

Otago University Professor of Public Health Michael Baker, said with an "exponential" rise of the epidemic inside in China – and the growing number of cases being detected in other countries – it was now time for New Zealand to be rolling out the second level of its pandemic plan.

That was the "keep it out" part of the plan – which was designed for when there was "sustained human to human transmission" of a novel influenza virus, and set out to "prevent, or delay to the greatest extent possible" its arrival in New Zealand.

Currently, the plan was set at the "readiness stage", whose objectives were to "plan and prepare to reduce the health, social and economic impact".

"Because the keep it out component only works if there is a window of opportunity you can use it before you have sustained transmission in New Zealand," he said.

"If it behaves like Sars - and no one really knows whether it is as controllable is Sars – we need those vital public health measures of case identification, isolation of cases, and contact tracing.

"Clearly, now is the time for this phase of the plan to be rolled out very vigorously."

Of those Chinese people self-quarantining, Baker said that if they'd been in areas where there had been high rates or transmission, or in direct contact with infected cases, quarantine would be "a good option".

"The difficulty is that many people who have been exposed may not be aware because the illness may have few symptoms - particularly in young healthy people. Whether there should be a limitation is something that the Ministry of Health should disseminate guidelines on."

National's health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse also urged greater action, and accused the Government of being "missing in action".

"Cases are continuing to emerge in Australia, the USA and the EU, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the virus is accelerating and labelled the spread a 'grave situation'," he said.

"The Government is failing to address the issue and ensure New Zealanders' safety. There needs to be serious precautionary measures taken and these need to be communicated to the New Zealand public to ensure people's safety.

"Schools will be going back soon and that means an influx of international students will be coming, yet the Government has failed to provide any reassurance or information on how this will be managed to parents and students."

Woodhouse questioned whether those health services that would likely see the first New Zealand cases – namely GP clinics – were prepared or protected enough.

The Ministry of Health and Health Minister David Clark have been contacted for comment.

Last week, Clark characterised the Government's response as "alert but not alarmed".

"There have been no cases identified in New Zealand but nonetheless we have triggered our pandemic response in line with our pandemic plan."

To date, the ministry has set up an incident management team to monitor and respond to the situation and provide public advice and information.

Advice for health professionals would provide health practitioners with advice and guidance around first case scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was now advising New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel to Hubei Province due to the outbreak.