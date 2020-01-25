A jetboat has reportedly crashed in the Kawarau River in Central Otago.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the boat had become beached.

"Everyone is out of the boat and there are a few people with minor injuries."

The crash happened in the river at a point near State Highway 6 and was reported at 11.05am.

There have been several jetboat crashes on South Island rivers in the last year.

One person died after a crash on the Hollyford River on the Fiordland National park last March, and another person died in a jet boat crash near Wanaka Airport last February.

Nine people were also injured in a jet boat crash on Queenstown's Shotover River in Skippers Canyon on February 23 last year.

Ten people were on board the boat when it crashed into rocks.

The passengers were part of a group of tourists from Thailand and Canada.