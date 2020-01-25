A man has been arrested by police after seriously injuring another person in an assault in Sandringham this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Hulse Ave, Sandringham about 7.30pm, a spokesman told the Herald.

A witness told the Herald neighbours told him they had heard sirens in the area but did not see what had happened.

The man said he could see an emotional woman being hugged by other people at the property where the incident took place.

Both the attacker and the victim were known to each other, the police spokesman said, with officers continuing to make inquiries into the attack.