Expect traffic to jam the roads to the beaches this Auckland long weekend - it's gonna be hot and the place to be is in the water.

Those heading to the Coromandel are in for a special treat.

Temperatures across the North and South islands range from 20°C in Hokitika and Greymouth to 32°C for Blenheim and Ashburton Saturday.

A little cooler tomorrow for those hots spots, then warm again on Monday.

Check out your location at https://t.co/ZlLI6qxzQH ^SF pic.twitter.com/8ttpzzy0oP — MetService (@MetService) January 24, 2020

Thames is forecast to soar to at least 30C over each of the next four days, with holidaying Aucklanders in Whitianga greeted by similar temperatures, MetService says.

Auckland itself will be one of the country's mildest places today, with a top of just 25C tipped to follow on from morning clouds and light winds.

The mercury should then climb to 26C tomorrow and a sparkling 27C for Auckland Anniversary Day on Monday.

Spectators at Hamilton's Rugby Sevens will also be reaching for the ice creams and slip-slop-slapping the sunscreen as they frolic under gorgeous forecasts of 29C and 31C temperatures today and tomorrow after morning cloud.

Got your forecast for the @NZ_Sevens in Hamilton this weekend: some morning cloud, then ☀ and hot afternoons. Make sure to style a sunhat into your outfit, and slap some suncreen under your facepaint. ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/NkKhqhfV3v — MetService (@MetService) January 24, 2020

Whangārei with a top of 28C today, Tauranga 29C, Rotorua and Gisborne on 28C and Hastings on 29C were also tipped to get in on the summer party.

"There is plenty of hot weather to go around as temperatures push into the 30s across the country this weekend," MetService said.

"If you're in the North Island, expect fine and warm afternoons, with fresh sea breezes near the coast."

Sadly for Wellingtonians, however, the windy city won't share in quite as much of the fun as other regions. The capital is tipped to reach a more mild 23C today as northerly winds become strong at times.

The mercury should then reach 24C tomorrow, with cloud and northerly winds strengthening at night and morning cloud and drizzle greeting the city on Monday morning.

In the South Island, temperatures will soar even higher than the North.

Blenheim and Ashburton are tipped to hit 32C today, with Nelson and Kaikoura also enjoying tops of 29C and 27c.

Christchurch is set for a bumper few days of beach weather, with forecast tops of 31C today, 26C tomorrow and 32C on Monday.

Further south, Dunedin and Queenstown are looking at tops of 25C, while Invercargill is set for a high of 21C.

VIDEO: Hotter weather coming for NZ, storms nearby but missing us https://t.co/OKEze4bojf via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 24, 2020

The picture won't be as rosy on the South Island's West Coast, where a front moves up from the south spreading rain, MetService said.

It meant the West Coast's Franz Josef was set for a top of 20C, with patchy drizzle turning to rain that could become heavy.