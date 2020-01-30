Napier and Hastings councils have introduced "portfolios" for councillors.

The system mimics the way with central government appoints ministers to cover important departments or organisations need to be monitored on a national level.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise has brought in the system in what is her first term.

The portfolios being covered are seen as "key priority areas for council" this term according to Wise, with them ranging from housing, water, Maori/Iwi partnerships and water (storm, drinking and waste) along with a host of other sectors.

Councillors will work alongside council officers and key partners to enhance relationships and be one of the key spokespeople for the activities within their portfolio.

Wise said that the portfolios assign councillors responsibilities for a specific policy area to ensure progress is made towards the council's strategic priorities and projects within their area.

She says that more effective representation across the priority areas and more open, transparent communication by councillors will give the community a better understanding of how things are developing.

"The aim is to maintain a no-surprises approach for elected members, staff and the community alike," Wise said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst introduced the system in 2018. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings District Council's portfolio governance structure was introduced in 2018 to allow all of its councillors to take a lead in the 44 areas of local government services we provide to our community.

Councillors' skills, expertise and passions are aligned with parts of the organisation best suited to them.

"The structure works really well for us as it means each councillor is accountable and responsible for an area and it empowers them to directly contribute to make a difference to our communities," Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

"This portfolio structure has now been fine-tuned into a whole new governance structure – a first for Hastings District Council in 10 years," she said.

"This new structure continues to align each councillor with an area that aligns their skills and expertise and brings a stronger community voice into our decision making."

Hastings District Council is yet to announce councillor portfolios and will do so at a council meeting on February 20.

Local Government expert and Senior Lecturer at Massey University Andy Asquith said the idea of giving portfolios or rounds to councillors could be effective, but only if it is executed correctly.

"Other local government councils have done it in the past where the idea of it is good but end up just giving councillors a nice new title and ending up not doing anything different," Asquith said.

He said if the idea was executed in the right way it would be a great benefit for both the council and general public.

"Councillors are elected and have the direct connection with the community, although the chief executive has the most power in a council," he said.

"If these portfolios are able to connect the community and councillors it could be a great boost in making the council accessible to locals and bring more involvement and importance for them, especially when elections come around."