A serious crash during rush hour has forced the closure of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.

Three people were trapped after the multi-vehicle crash just after 4.40pm.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes on State Highway 16 just after the Hobsonville Rd Interchange.

A section of the Northwestern Motorway is now closed between the Hobsonville Rd Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to a crash affecting westbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway between Hobsonville Rd and Fred Taylor Drive at 4.42pm.

The crash has caused lengthy delays.
