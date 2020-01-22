A serious crash during rush hour has forced the closure of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.

Three people were trapped after the multi-vehicle crash just after 4.40pm.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes on State Highway 16 just after the Hobsonville Rd Interchange.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 5:20PM#SH16 is now CLOSED between Hobsonville Rd Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout. Traffic is being diverted at Westgate (Hobsonville Road). Be prepared for delays. More: https://t.co/aldQiHJErL. ^MF pic.twitter.com/eTFhZJHE7L — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 22, 2020

A section of the Northwestern Motorway is now closed between the Hobsonville Rd Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to a crash affecting westbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway between Hobsonville Rd and Fred Taylor Drive at 4.42pm.

UPDATE 5:05PM

SH16 is now CLOSED between Hobsonville Rd Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout. Avoid the area and consider exiting the motorway at Hobsonville Road or be prepared for delays. ^MF https://t.co/QCT6Es1MDD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 22, 2020