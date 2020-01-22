A serious crash during rush hour has forced the closure of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.
Three people were trapped after the multi-vehicle crash just after 4.40pm.
The crash blocked all northbound lanes on State Highway 16 just after the Hobsonville Rd Interchange.
A section of the Northwestern Motorway is now closed between the Hobsonville Rd Interchange and the Brigham Creek Roundabout.
Advertisement
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to a crash affecting westbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway between Hobsonville Rd and Fred Taylor Drive at 4.42pm.